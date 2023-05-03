'Awkward call home to parents' after car seized from uninsured driver in Derbyshire

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped the silver Ford on Friday, April 28, in Ripley after they noticed that one brake light was not working.

After stopping the car, officers found out that the driver was not on the insurance and the car belongs to his parents.

Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit said driver must have faced an ‘awkward phone call home’ as the vehicle was seized at the scene.