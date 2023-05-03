'Awkward call home to parents' after car seized from uninsured driver in Derbyshire
A Ford driver has had his vehicle seized in a Derbyshire town during bank holiday weekend.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:59 BST
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped the silver Ford on Friday, April 28, in Ripley after they noticed that one brake light was not working.
After stopping the car, officers found out that the driver was not on the insurance and the car belongs to his parents.
Officers from Derbyshire Policing Unit said driver must have faced an ‘awkward phone call home’ as the vehicle was seized at the scene.