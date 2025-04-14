Audi driver arrested after failed drugs test in Derbyshire – as police discover “multiple children” inside car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver was arrested following a failed drugs test along a busy Derbyshire A-road – after officers spotted several children inside the motorist’s Audi.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped the driver of an Audi along the A610 in Langley Mill over the weekend.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers sighted this Audi RS3 travelling along the A610 in the Langley Mill area with multiple children in the vehicle.

“The vehicle was stopped following intelligence that the driver was under the influence of drugs.

“The driver was subject to a roadside drug test, whereby he failed – showing a positive indication for cannabis. The driver was arrested to allow for an evidential blood sample to be obtained.”