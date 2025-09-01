Attack in Derbyshire village sparks police investigation – with witnesses urged to come forward

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after an attack in a Derbyshire village.

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an assault on the corner of Wilson Avenue and Jago Avenue in Clowne – which occurred at around 7.00pm on August 26.

A team spokesperson said: “We would particularly like to speak to a driver of a sliver Mercedes 4x4 and a black Nissan Juke seen in the area at the time.”

Those with information are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*496026:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.