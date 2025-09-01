Attack in Derbyshire village sparks police investigation – with witnesses urged to come forward

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Sep 2025, 09:29 BST
Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after an attack in a Derbyshire village.

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an assault on the corner of Wilson Avenue and Jago Avenue in Clowne – which occurred at around 7.00pm on August 26.

Most Popular

A team spokesperson said: “We would particularly like to speak to a driver of a sliver Mercedes 4x4 and a black Nissan Juke seen in the area at the time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those with information are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*496026:

Any witnesses should contact Derbyshire Police.placeholder image
Any witnesses should contact Derbyshire Police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice