Attack in Derbyshire village sparks police investigation – with witnesses urged to come forward
The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an assault on the corner of Wilson Avenue and Jago Avenue in Clowne – which occurred at around 7.00pm on August 26.
A team spokesperson said: “We would particularly like to speak to a driver of a sliver Mercedes 4x4 and a black Nissan Juke seen in the area at the time.”
Those with information are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*496026:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.