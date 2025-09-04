Attack at Derbyshire nightclub saw man hit in head with glass bottle – as police launch witness appeal

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:30 BST
A man was hit in the head with a glass bottle during an incident at a Derbyshire nightclub – with police urging anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an assault in Derby.

A force spokesperson said: “The incident occurred at the BlueNote nightclub in Sadler Gate, at around 3.35am on August 10 – when a man was hit on the head with a glass bottle.

“We are keen to speak to the man pictured here in connection with the incident, as he may have information which could help with our investigation.”

This is the man that Derbyshire Police wish to identify.

If you recognise him, or have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 25*468600:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

