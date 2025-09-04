Attack at Derbyshire nightclub saw man hit in head with glass bottle – as police launch witness appeal
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an assault in Derby.
A force spokesperson said: “The incident occurred at the BlueNote nightclub in Sadler Gate, at around 3.35am on August 10 – when a man was hit on the head with a glass bottle.
“We are keen to speak to the man pictured here in connection with the incident, as he may have information which could help with our investigation.”
If you recognise him, or have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 25*468600:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.