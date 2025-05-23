Assaults on Derbyshire police officers rose by 129 per cent in last three years, figures show

A study has shown assaults on Derbyshire police officers including punching, kicking and spitting have risen by 129 per cent in the last three years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data obtained by Accident at Work Claim UK through Freedom of Information requests reveals that between 2022 and 2024, a total of 1,227 Derbyshire police officer injuries were recorded.

Assaults were the leading cause, accounting for 699 cases (57 per cent) since 2022. Accidents were the second most common injury cause, resulting in 474 incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police has seen a concerning rise in the number of police officers injured while on duty, with assaults revealed as the leading cause - rising by 129 per cent since 2022.

A study has shown assaults on Derbyshire police officers including punching, kicking and spitting have risen by 129 per cent in the last three years.

What’s more, the force has had to pay out a staggering £90,400 in compensation to officers for injuries sustained while on the job in the last three years.

According to the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) which represents police officers, forces are being “pushed to breaking point and enough is enough.”

Accident injury causes in the last three years included road traffic collisions, slips, trips and falls, during training and hazardous substances. A total of 496 officer injuries were recorded in 2024, a 129 per cent increase from 2022 when 295 injuries were logged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures underline a rising trend in officer harm that has sparked renewed calls for improved workplace safety measures and support services.

Commenting on the stark rise in assaults, Derbyshire Constabulary’s Deputy Chief Constable Simon Blatchly said: “Officers and staff come to work every day to keep the people of Derbyshire safe. They do not come to work to be assaulted.

"These are people who run towards danger and put themselves at significant risk to keep others safe. The job is potentially dangerous, without people trying to actively assault and harm them. Wherever possible we will seek to prosecute those people who assault our staff – and ensure that they see justice.”

Earlier this month – on May 6 – the PFEW launched the Copped Enough campaign in the fight it says, for police officers’ right to fair pay, safe conditions, and respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thirty-two officers are violently assaulted every day - and the numbers are rising,” a PFEW spokesperson said. “The police officers who protect communities are being pushed to breaking point. Real-terms pay cuts of up to 21 per cent, rising assaults, daily trauma and risk. They run towards danger - but their pay doesn’t cover running a household. Enough is enough.”

In terms of financial redress Derbyshire Police data revealed that the force has paid out a total of £90,400 in compensation between 2022-2024 settling officer injury claims.

Local figures from Derbyshire Police are in line with the national landscape and reaffirm the need for ongoing discussions about frontline safety, duty of care, and the challenges of policing currently in the UK.

Speaking to Accident at Work Claim UK, Solicitor Bev Faulkner said: “If you have been injured whilst working, it is possible to bring a claim against the police force, your employer, for compensation if their negligence resulted in the accident and your injuries.

“The police force cannot sack you, discipline you for bringing a claim against them, prevent you from being promoted or demote you.”