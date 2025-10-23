Ashbourne man charged following allegation of caravan rape after online dating meet-up

By Ben McVay
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 11:51 BST
A Derbyshire man has been charged after a woman reported being raped in a caravan following an online dating meet-up.

Casey Henry, of Mill Lane, Ashbourne, was arrested on October 18 and subsequently charged with rape and assault by penetration. Officers received a call just before 11:55am on Friday October 17 in which a woman reported that she had been raped in a caravan on Mill Lane on the evening of October 15.

It is alleged that the rape occurred after the woman met a man who she had been talking with on an online dating website. Forty-year-old Henry was remanded in police custody ahead of a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on October 20. He was further remanded into prison custody and is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on November 17.

