Arson attack at war memorial park in Derbyshire town sparks police appeal for witnesses

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:32 BST

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses after an arson attack at a Derbyshire war memorial park.

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported a series of arson incidents in the town in recent weeks – including an incident at a war memorial.

A team spokesperson said: “There has been a fire at Heanor Memorial Park, a place for those to visit to remember fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the war.

“Officers are currently investigating the case. The incident is believed to have happened on the evening of March 19.

“If anyone has seen anything suspicious or witnessed the arson, you are asked to call us on 101 as we would be keen to speak to you.”

