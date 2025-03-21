Arson attack at war memorial park in Derbyshire town sparks police appeal for witnesses
The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported a series of arson incidents in the town in recent weeks – including an incident at a war memorial.
A team spokesperson said: “There has been a fire at Heanor Memorial Park, a place for those to visit to remember fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the war.
“Officers are currently investigating the case. The incident is believed to have happened on the evening of March 19.
“If anyone has seen anything suspicious or witnessed the arson, you are asked to call us on 101 as we would be keen to speak to you.”