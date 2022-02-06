Arrest after drunken driver smashes into barrier along A38
Police have arrested and charged a road user for drink-driving after a car crashed into a barrier near Alfreton.
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 10:20 am
The smash, involving a Mazda, was witnessed by members of the Amber Valley response team in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday, February 5).
Police quickly responded to the crash and assisted the driver, before discovering that they were over twice the legal limit for drinking and driving.
The driver was arrested and charged.