Armed police respond to reports of ‘gun shot’ in Derbyshire town – as noise turns out to be break-in

Firearms officers descended on a Derbyshire town after being alerted to a ‘gun shot’ – only to discover a different type of crime had taken place.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:46 pm

The Derbyshire Armed Response Unit were called to a report of a possible gun shot in Ilkeston at around 3am today (September 7).

On arrival it was found that a convenience store had been broken into – and the smashing of the toughened glass door had caused the bang.

A male suspect was located by Erewash Police nearby and subsequently arrested.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit shared this image of the break-in in Ilkeston - which sounded like a gun shot

