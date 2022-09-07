Armed police respond to reports of ‘gun shot’ in Derbyshire town – as noise turns out to be break-in
Firearms officers descended on a Derbyshire town after being alerted to a ‘gun shot’ – only to discover a different type of crime had taken place.
The Derbyshire Armed Response Unit were called to a report of a possible gun shot in Ilkeston at around 3am today (September 7).
On arrival it was found that a convenience store had been broken into – and the smashing of the toughened glass door had caused the bang.
A male suspect was located by Erewash Police nearby and subsequently arrested.
