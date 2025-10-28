Armed police were deployed to Ilkeston after reports of an incident involving a man with a weapon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports that a bike had been stolen in Wilton Place in Ilkeston at 4.30pm on Sunday, October 26.

Information was also passed that the person stealing the bike had shown the handle of what was reported to be a ‘large knife’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed officers attended the scene, however, they were unable to locate the individual.

Officers were called to reports that a bike had been stolen in Wilton Place in Ilkeston at 4.30pm on Sunday, October 26.

Enquiries into the report are ongoing and police are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist them with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force with reference 25*628733 using any of the below methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.