Officers were called to Horsley after a man with a firearm entered a golf course.

Police received reports of a man with a firearm at Horsley Lodge golf course at 8.30pm last night (Wednesday, March 26).

Horsley Lodge is a popular wedding venue, golf club, restaurant and hotel located at Smalley Mill Road in Horsley, in the foothills of the Peak District.

Armed police were immediately deployed to the venue and found a man with a firearm at Horsley Lodge premises.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Firearms officers attended the location and found the man and spoke to him. He had permission from a member of staff to be on the site, however not all members of staff had been made aware.

“The man was found to have all the correct paperwork and was a fully licensed firearms holder. There was no further action.”