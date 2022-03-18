Armed police arrest man on suspicion of possessing offensive weapon after incident in Derbyshire town

On Thursday, March 17, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit reported that they were attending an incident in Shirebrook.

All of their armed response vehicles were called out to the town, after officers had received reports of a disturbance.

One male was arrested by officers from the DARU on suspicion of three offences- affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of drugs.