Armed officers attend Derbyshire village following false reports of man firing shots at home and park

Officers are appealing for information after a possible malicious call which led to armed officers attending a home in Brimington.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

Police received a report that a young man had fired shots from a house on Coronation Road, and a nearby park.

The incident happened at just before 6pm on Sunday, April 2

Due to concerns for the safety of residents and the public armed officers rushed to the address and searched the property, but quickly found out the information had been false.

There is now an investigation ongoing around who made the call to police.

Inspector Kara Butler, who is in charge of policing in the Chesterfield area, said: “We take hoax calls extremely seriously. They divert police resources from real emergencies and can cause unnecessary disruption and alarm to the public.

“Misuse of 999 and hoax calls are a criminal offence which could result in a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison or a £5,000 fine.”

Anyone with any information that could help with the enquiries, is asked contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 23000199396:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.