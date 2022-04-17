Armed officers and force helicopter snare suspected drug dealer who crashed getaway car in Chesterfield
Armed officers and a police helicopter were called in after a suspected drug dealer fled from police in Chesterfield.
Members of Derbyshire’s armed response unit, dog handlers as well as a force helicopter were involved in the operation, after the driver of a Saab vehicle failed to stop for police in Staveley.
The driver fled from officers towards Chesterfield, where the car finally crashed into a bollard, before the vehicle was abandoned and the driver tried to evade capture on foot.
However police said that the driver was ‘never getting away’ with officers following the vehicle and it’s occupant from the helicopter flying overhead.
Officers say the Saab driver was arrested for dangerous driving and suppling drugs.