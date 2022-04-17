Armed officers and force helicopter snare suspected drug dealer who crashed getaway car in Chesterfield

Armed officers and a police helicopter were called in after a suspected drug dealer fled from police in Chesterfield.

By Phil Bramley
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 12:43 pm

Members of Derbyshire’s armed response unit, dog handlers as well as a force helicopter were involved in the operation, after the driver of a Saab vehicle failed to stop for police in Staveley.

The driver fled from officers towards Chesterfield, where the car finally crashed into a bollard, before the vehicle was abandoned and the driver tried to evade capture on foot.

However police said that the driver was ‘never getting away’ with officers following the vehicle and it’s occupant from the helicopter flying overhead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A police helicopter was used to track the suspect after he tried to flee on foot

Officers say the Saab driver was arrested for dangerous driving and suppling drugs.

Read More

Read More
Chesterfield post box yarn-bombed for Easter
The driver failed to stop for police in Staveley and crashed the car in Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise