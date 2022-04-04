Armed Derbyshire police arrest man armed with a knife

Members of the Derbyshire Armed Response police unit were called out to Darley Dale yesterday to deal with the incident, along with colleaguues from the Derbyshire Dales police repsonse unit.

Officers say the found an aggressive male, who had reportly made threats to kill someone, armed with a kife.

He was arrested and taken into custody, while further investigations are carried out .

