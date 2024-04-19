Area taped off as emergency services attend incident in Chesterfield town centre
Multiple police vehicles are currently at the scene of the incident.
A police incident is currently ongoing in an alleyway between the old Poundstretcher (16 Saltergate) and the Kid’s Planet nursery in Chesterfield.
The area is taped off and several police vehicles are in the area.
An ambulance has been seen attending earlier this morning.
Derbyshire police has been approached for a comment.
More on this breaking story as we get it.