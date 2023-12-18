Appeal to trace Jaguar driver after mum and son killed in collision between Chesterfield and Matlock

Officers investigating a fatal collision near Kelstedge are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car that was seen in the area at the time.

Officers are now keen to trace the driver of a blue Jaguar estate, which is thought to have a private registration plate and was travelling on the A632 at around 10.18am on 9 December. Police believe the driver may have information which could help with their investigation.

Angela Boyack and her son Stephen Boyack, who were from South Shields, were travelling in a Hyundai which was in collision with a black BMW on the A632 Chesterfield Road and Span Carr on Saturday 9 December at around 10.20am.

Mrs Boyack, who was 59, died at the scene. Mr Boyack, who was 22, died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.

Angela and Stephen Boyack both lost their lives after the collision.

They also would like to hear from any motorists who were travelling along the A632 Whitecoats Lane and Matlock Road out of Chesterfield through or toward Walton shortly after 10am on 9 December and were overtaken by or saw a black BMW X3.

A man has been charged in connection with the collision. Joshua Hill was arrested on Monday 11 December and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

The 27-year-old, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 December when he was remanded in custody to a future date.

A 40-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the collision. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Witnesses, or anyone who has any information, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*756758:

