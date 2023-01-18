Appeal to be vigilant after hooded figures in dark clothing spotted in Peak District village
Derbyshire police are appealing to residents to be vigilant following an incident at the weekend.
Around 1am on Saturday, January 14, two hooded figures in dark clothing were seen on a driveway of a property in the in Great Longstone area.
Police said in a statement: “We are asking you to be vigilant and check your security.”
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time who may have information, CCTV, doorbell or Dashcam of any suspicious behaviour. You can contact the force via the following methods quoting incident number 833.
• Facebook - send a private message to Derbyshire Police
• Twitter - direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
• Website - report via Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
• Phone - call 101
• In an emergency call 999
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.