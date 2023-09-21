Appeal launched to trace owner after elderly woman bitten by dog in Derbyshire

News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police officers are appealing for information after reports of a woman being bitten by a dog.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened opposite Wilsons Pharmacy in Station Road, Draycott, at around 11.40 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

The victim, a woman in her seventies, was walking with a friend when they passed a man walking with a dog, which is thought to have been a Rottweiler.

She reported that the dog bit her hand, and that she suffered a wound which she received medical treatment for. Thankfully the injury is not thought to be serious.

Police are appealing with anyone with information to come forwardPolice are appealing with anyone with information to come forward
The man is described as wearing dark clothing and having a thin, pointed nose.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information which can help to identify the owner is asked to get in touch with police on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 23000556476:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form’ Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.