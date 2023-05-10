News you can trust since 1855
Appeal launched as two bikes stolen during burglary in Peak District village

Detectives are investigating a burglary at a house in Tideswell which saw two bikes taken.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th May 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:05 BST

Officers were called to the property in Buxton Road following a report of a burglary between midnight and 7 am on Friday, May 5.

A dark blue with distinctive gold seat post and fork ‘Specialized Stuntjumper Pro’ electric bike and a bright red ‘Specialized Turbo Levo’ mountain bike were taken during the incident.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who knows where the bikes might be, has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between midnight and 7 am or saw anything suspicious in the area around those times to contact the force quoting reference number 23*270730 on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.