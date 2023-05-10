Appeal launched as two bikes stolen during burglary in Peak District village
Detectives are investigating a burglary at a house in Tideswell which saw two bikes taken.
Officers were called to the property in Buxton Road following a report of a burglary between midnight and 7 am on Friday, May 5.
A dark blue with distinctive gold seat post and fork ‘Specialized Stuntjumper Pro’ electric bike and a bright red ‘Specialized Turbo Levo’ mountain bike were taken during the incident.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who knows where the bikes might be, has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between midnight and 7 am or saw anything suspicious in the area around those times to contact the force quoting reference number 23*270730 on any of the methods below:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.