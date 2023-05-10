Appeal launched as two bikes stolen during burglary in Peak District village

Officers were called to the property in Buxton Road following a report of a burglary between midnight and 7 am on Friday, May 5.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who knows where the bikes might be, has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between midnight and 7 am or saw anything suspicious in the area around those times to contact the force quoting reference number 23*270730 on any of the methods below: