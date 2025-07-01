Appeal launched as police concerned for missing Derbyshire teenage girl

Officers are appealing for help to find Jade who is missing from Derby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade was last seen just after 7.15pm yesterday evening (Monday, June 30) in Mickleover.

Officers said they were concerned for Jade and launched an appeal for the public’s help to find the missing teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 14-year-old has short light brown hair but always wears a hoodie with the hood pulled up. She was wearing black trainers, black joggers and a black hoodie.

Jade has short light brown hair but always wears a hoodie with the hood pulled up. She was wearing black trainers, black joggers and a black hoodie.

Anyone who has seen her, or know where she may be, is asked contact Derbyshire police with reference 1281 of 30 June.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.