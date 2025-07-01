Appeal launched as police concerned for missing Derbyshire teenage girl
Jade was last seen just after 7.15pm yesterday evening (Monday, June 30) in Mickleover.
Officers said they were concerned for Jade and launched an appeal for the public’s help to find the missing teenager.
The 14-year-old has short light brown hair but always wears a hoodie with the hood pulled up. She was wearing black trainers, black joggers and a black hoodie.
Anyone who has seen her, or know where she may be, is asked contact Derbyshire police with reference 1281 of 30 June.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.