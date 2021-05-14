Appeal launched after £9,000 worth of equipment stolen from north Derbyshire school
Police investigating a burglary at a north Derbyshire school have launched an appeal for information.
The incident occurred at a school in Spinkhill some time between 5.46am and 5.52am on Thursday, May 13.
It is believed the offenders also visited the school, which wished to remain anonymous, at around 8:44am on Tuesday, May 11.
The thieves stolen a number of items worth around £9,000 including a Dennis Mower GX650, garden tools with the branding WolfGarten on with red and yellow handles, and an air compressor.
Two vehicles are thought to have been involved in the burglary.
Posting on Facebook, Killamarsh and Eckington Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Remember if your buying items that look like a good deal and have no paperwork are they possibly stolen?
"If anyone has any information or would like to know more details please get in contact with us, either by contacting 101 quoting 21*262283 or messaging the page.”