BREAKING

Appeal launched after pair of prisoners abscond from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police are appealing for help after two prisoners have absconded from HMP Sudbury.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT
Benjamin Pownall and Jack Humphries left the open prison at around 5.15pm yesterday (6 December) and got into a vehicle which is believed to have travelled into Staffordshire.

Pownall, 27, was serving four-year four-month jail sentence for robbery, weapons and driving offences. Humphries, 28, meanwhile had been jailed for seven-years and two-months for drug offences.

Both have links to the Stoke area and the public are advised not to approach them. Instead anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 23*751340:

Benjamin Pownall (left) and Jack Humphries (right) left the open prison at around 5.15pm yesterday (6 December) and got into a vehicle which is believed to have travelled into Staffordshire.
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.