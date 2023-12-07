Appeal launched after pair of prisoners abscond from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police are appealing for help after two prisoners have absconded from HMP Sudbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Benjamin Pownall and Jack Humphries left the open prison at around 5.15pm yesterday (6 December) and got into a vehicle which is believed to have travelled into Staffordshire.

Pownall, 27, was serving four-year four-month jail sentence for robbery, weapons and driving offences. Humphries, 28, meanwhile had been jailed for seven-years and two-months for drug offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both have links to the Stoke area and the public are advised not to approach them. Instead anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 23*751340:

Benjamin Pownall (left) and Jack Humphries (right) left the open prison at around 5.15pm yesterday (6 December) and got into a vehicle which is believed to have travelled into Staffordshire.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101