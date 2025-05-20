Appeal launched after off-road bike crash leaves woman injured in Chesterfield park
The incident happened when a woman was running through Poolsbrook Country Park in Chesterfield on Tuesday 15 April at about 7.30pm.
An off-road motorbike being ridden by two people believed to be boys was in collision with the woman, aged in her 40s, who was left with serious injuries. The motorbike riders failed to stop at the scene and left the area.
Two boys, both aged 15, have been arrested in relation to the incident and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or who saw the off-road bike being ridden around the park around the time of the incident, to please come forward.
Information can be passed to the force using one of the methods below and please quote incident number 25*221368:
