Appeal launched after fake police phone calls reported in Chesterfield

Officers are alerting those in the Chesterfield area, particularly within the postal code areas of S40, S41 and S43 to a scam call that they have had several reports of over the past few weeks.

The call is usually from someone pretending to be a police officer, who tells the person who answers that he is Sgt Wiggins from various Police Stations such as Chesterfield/Cheshire/London. The caller goes on to say that they have arrested someone who was in possession of personal details. They are also advised that the person should not tell anyone about this call as it may jeopardise the police investigation.

Officers are aware that several different names have been used by this scammer including DC Matthew Phillips and PC Smith.

Police have urged anyone who receives such a call not to give out any personal information and hang up the call immediately.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We know that this type of call can be linked to courier fraud. This means that victims will be encouraged to withdraw funds from their bank account or give bank cards to a courier, arranged by the ‘police officer’ making the call under the guise of ‘assisting with a police investigation’.

“The police will never contact you asking for banking information or request that you withdraw money from an account to aid an investigation.

“Fraudsters often target geographical areas where they know elderly or vulnerable people live, so we would ask that you make family and friends aware of this scam.

"On receiving a call of this nature please terminate the call, wait five minutes and ensure you can hear a dial tone before calling 101, to call your bank please use the number found on the back of your card. All reports of this nature also need to be reported to Action Fraud 0300 120 2040 or online https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/

“If you, or someone you know, receives a call of this nature please contact us as soon as possible. We will then assess the area that is being targeted, alert the banks and endeavour to protect other local residents to prevent any financial loss.”

Anyone who has been a victim of a fraud police call is asked to contact the force on the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.