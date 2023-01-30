The incident happened in the café at Dobbies Garden Centre in Barlborough just after 9am on Wednesday, January 11.

The victim was leaving the café when a dog ran out from under a table and bit her on the back of her leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for help in trying to identify two people seen in the café around the time of the incident and who may have important information about what happened.

Our officers are now appealing for help in trying to identify two people seen in the café around the time of the incident and who may have important information about what happened.

If you know the people in the pictures, or have any information about what happened, you can contact officers, quoting reference number 23*25154, on the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101