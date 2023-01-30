News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal for witnesses after dog attack in cafe near Chesterfield

Officers are appealing for help to identify witnesses following a dog attack in a Derbyshire café

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:20am

The incident happened in the café at Dobbies Garden Centre in Barlborough just after 9am on Wednesday, January 11.

The victim was leaving the café when a dog ran out from under a table and bit her on the back of her leg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for help in trying to identify two people seen in the café around the time of the incident and who may have important information about what happened.

Our officers are now appealing for help in trying to identify two people seen in the café around the time of the incident and who may have important information about what happened.
Most Popular

If you know the people in the pictures, or have any information about what happened, you can contact officers, quoting reference number 23*25154, on the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.