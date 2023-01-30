Appeal for witnesses after dog attack in cafe near Chesterfield
Officers are appealing for help to identify witnesses following a dog attack in a Derbyshire café
The incident happened in the café at Dobbies Garden Centre in Barlborough just after 9am on Wednesday, January 11.
The victim was leaving the café when a dog ran out from under a table and bit her on the back of her leg.
Officers are now appealing for help in trying to identify two people seen in the café around the time of the incident and who may have important information about what happened.
If you know the people in the pictures, or have any information about what happened, you can contact officers, quoting reference number 23*25154, on the methods below:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.