Appeal for witnesses after crash that saw police car flipped onto its roof along busy Derbyshire A-road

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 14:01 BST
Officers have urged witnesses to come forward after a crash along the A61 in Derbyshire – which saw a police car flipped onto its roof after colliding with a Mercedes.

The incident took place at around 3.20pm on Friday, February 14, and saw a police car land on its roof after a collision with a Mercedes C Class.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “No-one suffered any serious injuries, but the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.”

Officers have called for any witnesses to come forward.
Officers have called for any witnesses to come forward.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*91102:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

