Appeal for witnesses after crash that saw police car flipped onto its roof along busy Derbyshire A-road
The incident took place at around 3.20pm on Friday, February 14, and saw a police car land on its roof after a collision with a Mercedes C Class.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “No-one suffered any serious injuries, but the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*91102:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.