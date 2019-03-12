Appeal for witnesses after burglaries in Wingerworth

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a series of burglaries in Wingerworth.

A property on Paddock Close was entered between 10am and 8pm on March 8 when an untidy search was made and items stolen.

A property on Longedge Lane was also broken into between March 8/9 (5pm and 9am). Access was gained via rear patio doors and again an untidy search made but nothing stolen.

Also, a property on Hilltop Road between 7pm and 7.40pm on 9th March has had its rear door lock snapped and access gained with property taken.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote occurrence numbers 19*120909 ( Paddock Close),19*121432 ( Longedge Lane ) and 19*122293 ( Hilltop Road ).