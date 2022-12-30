Appeal for information after police cars rammed in Derbyshire
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a BMW hit two police cars.
The incident occurred at just before 10pm on London Road, in Derby, on 29 December after a blue BMW was seen driving at speed before turning in to the Halfords car park.
As officers attempted to stop the BMW it hit a police car, causing an injury to the attending officer. The vehicle then struck another police vehicle before driving off.
Officers would now like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage from the area.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the below methods, quoting incident 979 of 29 December:
Facebook– send a private message to DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org