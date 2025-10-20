Appeal for information after dead heron found shot at Derbyshire nature reserve

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team is appealing for information after a dead heron was found shot at a Derbyhire nature reserve.

The heron was discovered at the Glossop Nature Reserve on Sunday, September 29, at around 6pm

Herons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 — killing or harming them is a criminal offence.

A spokesperson for the team said: “If you were in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, or have CCTV, dashcam, or other information, please get in touch.

“Contact us via 101 quoting reference number 25000575151.”

You can also contact Derbyshore police via their website: https://orlo.uk/report_a_crime_chMkm