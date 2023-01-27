News you can trust since 1855
Appeal for dashcam footage after collision in Derbyshire village leaves three people with serious injuries

Derbyshire Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a collision which left three people with serious injuries.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The collision occurred on 24 December in Repton Road, Willington, at 7.45pm when a Vauxhall Astra collided head on with an Audi A3.

Three people in the Audi suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 33-year-old man from Ashby-de-la-Zouch, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test. He has been released under investigation.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along Repton Road or Willington Road between 7pm and 8pm on 24 December and has dashcam footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 22000751070:

Facebook– send a private message

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– report via website or online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or via their website.