Appeal for dash cam footage as naked man seen walking a dog along busy Derbyshire road
A naked man was reportedly walking a dog along Derby Hill bypass in Ashbourne about midday on Wednesday, May 15, when he was seen by a passing motorist.
Derbyshire police were contacted and the enquiries to find the man are ongoing.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time with dash cam installed, as any footage captured may help them identify the man.
Anyone who can help, or has any other information which may assist the officers, is asked to contact police quoting 24*286540.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.