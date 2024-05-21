Appeal for dash cam footage as naked man seen walking a dog along busy Derbyshire road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing for information after receiving a report of a naked man walking a dog along the A52 in Ashbourne.

A naked man was reportedly walking a dog along Derby Hill bypass in Ashbourne about midday on Wednesday, May 15, when he was seen by a passing motorist.

Derbyshire police were contacted and the enquiries to find the man are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time with dash cam installed, as any footage captured may help them identify the man.

Officers are appealing for information after receiving a report of a naked man walking a dog along the A52 in Ashbourne.

Anyone who can help, or has any other information which may assist the officers, is asked to contact police quoting 24*286540.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.