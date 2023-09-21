News you can trust since 1855
Appeal as vandals cause fire damage and leave Derbyshire memorial park covered in graffiti and tyre marks

An appeal for information has been launched after vandals targeted a memorial park twice in just a few days.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:02 BST
Heanor Memorial Park has suffered criminal damage on two occasions in the last few days - over the weekend, and again on Tuesday night.

Over the weekend vandals left damage from e-bike and e-scooter tyre marks over the grassed surfaces, caused fire damage to a mature tree and covered the notice board with graffiti. On Tuesday night there were further e-scooter tyre marks left in the park.

Amber Valley Borough Council is now appealing for help in investigation into the incidents.

Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area at the time or has any information about this incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police with the crime reference number 23000582367 for the weekend incident and 23000584927 for Tuesday night.

You can send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page, use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or call 101.