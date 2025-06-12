Officers are urgently appealing for help to find two missing teenagers.

Mischa and Naomi, both aged 14, have not been seen since they left UTC Derby Pride Park together at about 4pm on Wednesday, June 11. They were both together and heading in the direction of Derby city centre.

Despite attempts to trace them both, they are still missing and police officers are ‘growing extremely concerned’ for their welfare.

Mischa is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall with blonde hair. It is believed she was last seen wearing black leggings, a black coat and black shoes.

Naomi is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall with shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone who has seen them since the afternoon of June 11 or knows where they might be should contact Derbyshire police immediately quoting incident number 1049 or 1224 of June 11 using any of the methods below:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.