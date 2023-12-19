Appeal after woman in her 70s attacked by robber with knife in Derbyshire park
The incident happened in Sawley Park, Long Eaton at around 10am on Tuesday, November 14, after the victim, a woman in her 70s, had walked onto the path that leads from Wilmot Street past the school.
A man approached her from behind and attempted to steal her handbag after cutting the strap with a knife. He was not able to take the bag but he did manage to take a ring off her finger before running off over the playing fields.
The suspect is described as Asian, in his early twenties, clean shaved and with black curly hair. He was wearing black jeans, a blue hooded top and lime shoes.
Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries since the incident was reported to them, including house to house enquiries and CCTV trawls.
They are now appealing to anyone with any information to get in touch quoting the reference 23000707716.