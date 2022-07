The amount of stone was taken from an address just off Snake Pass and would have needed a van to remove, police say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers want to know of anyone who has recently had about three square metres of old natural stone slabs or coping stone delivered or laid at an address.

Call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and ask to speak to the Rural Crime Team.