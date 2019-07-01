Appeal after man threatened Chesterfield shop staff during robbery

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at a shop in Chesterfield.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery at the Londis store in High Street, New Whittington, at 3.15pm on Saturday, June 29.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "A man entered the store, selected a number of items and took them to the till. At the till he threatened the number of staff and demanded money and cigarettes.

"The member of staff was un-hurt in the incident and the man made off."

The man is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 11ins tall. He appeared to be in his mid to late 30s, spoke with a local accent and was wearing a red burgundy hooded top.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101 with reference 19*337306.