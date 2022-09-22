Appeal after man seriously assaulted with a hammer in Chesterfield street

Three men are reported to have visited a property in South Street North and smashed the windows and doors before leaving, at around 8.10pm on September 13.

They returned a short time later, at around 9pm, and a 51-year-old man was assaulted in the street with a hammer.

The victim was knocked unconscious for a time and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged, and his injuries were described as not life changing or threatening.

The three men are described as follows: white, two of them of large build, wearing grey tracksuits. One of these men wore a bike helmet with red on it. The third man had his face covered and was wearing a tracksuit and black shoes.

Two men, aged 28 and 30, were arrested in connection with the incidents and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with private CCTV or dash cam installed is also asked to check their footage in case it may have captured anything which could be useful to officers.

