Appeal after man assaulted and woman's handbag stolen in Chesterfield town centre

A man has been assaulted and a woman's handbag has been stolen in Chesterfield town centre.

A 49-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman reported that they were approached by a group of men in Corporation Street at around 11pm on Saturday, October 20.

The group then assaulted the man and stole the woman’s handbag before walking away.

The brown leather handbag contained the woman’s phone and bank card.

The man suffered minor injuries, which did not require hospital treatment.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 18000506317 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ryan Gill, in any correspondence.

