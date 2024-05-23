Appeal after equestrian equipment stolen from Land Rover car parked in Derbyshire
Several items of equestrian equipment were stolen from a black Land Rover parked at Pennytown Court in Somercotes between 3.30 pm on May 5 and 10.30 am on May 6.
Many of the items have now been recovered but two pairs of riding boots have still not been located.
Officers have now released images of the boots in a bid to trace them. They are a black pair of Donatello riding boots and a brown pair of QHP riding boots.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on the burglary as well as anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.
Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact officers using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000264668:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.