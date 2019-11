Police are hunting two men after a break in at a Chesterfield motocross store.

At around 7:30pm on Saturday October 12, two men entered Chesterfield Motocross on Holbeck Close, and stole an amount of cash, bike helmets, car keys and some airsoft weapons.

It is believed that the men left the area in a white Citroen Berlingo van.

If you were in the area at that time or have any information that may help officers with their enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police, quoting incident number 19000546733.