Door damaged in attempted burglary as Derbyshire police appeal for information
Police are appealing for information after thieves attempted to break into a home in Derbyshire.
The incident is believed to have happened sometime between 12.10pm and 4pm on February 18, at a property on Pentrich Road in Swanwick, Alfreton.
The residents returned home and were unable to open the door as the lock had been damaged.
Police say there was also obvious damage to the door itself and door frame.
Two men were seen in the area during the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak with them as believe they may be able to help with their enquiries.
The men are described as white, both were wearing high visibility clothing and carrying bags for life.
They are also understood to have been travelling in a dark-coloured, medium sized car.
Anyone with information, or who noticed men fitting the description at the time of the incident, is asked to contact PC Rachel Shier of Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting reference 22*99303.