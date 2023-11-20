Appeal after assault outside Matlock nightclub leaves woman injured and teenager taken to hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
The alleged incident happened outside Bulan nightclub in Matlock on Saturday 22 April between 1.30am and 2.30am.
A teenaged boy suffered injuries to his face and head and required hospital treatment, while a woman in her 50s suffered cuts and bruises during the incident.
A man in his 30s from Sheffield was arrested and has been bailed. Officers would like to speak to the man and woman pictured, who may be able to help with their investigation.
Anyone who any information that can help, is asked to contact the force using any of the below contact methods quoting 23*241222:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.