Appeal after alleged racist abuse at Derbyshire train station

An investigation has been launched following allegations of racist abuse at Matlock train station.

By Andrew Wakefield
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:39 am
Matlock railway station

Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth said the incident allegedly happened on the platform at Matlock Train Station between 2pm and 2.15pm on Monday, October 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A police spokesman said: “Officers are looking to speak with anyone who was present on the platform at Matlock Railway Station on 25/10/21 between 14:00 and 14:15 in relation to an incident of Public Order.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact us via our non-emergency number 101 or the main Derbyshire Constabulary facebook page, quoting reference 21000625032.”