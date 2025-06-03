‘Appalling’ incident sees VE Day memorial tree destroyed in Derbyshire town – as council slams “senseless act of vandalism”

A “senseless act of vandalism” saw a VE Day memorial tree destroyed in a Derbyshire town – with the council slamming those responsible for the “appalling” incident.

Alfreton Town Council is deeply saddened to announce that the tree planted on Centenary Green to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day has been deliberately vandalised.

The memorial tree, which served as a living tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who served during the Second World War, suffered extensive damage and, regrettably, has had to be removed for public safety and out of respect for its commemorative purpose.

Councillor Steve Marshall-Clarke, Lead Member for Environment, said: “We are appalled and saddened by this senseless act of vandalism. The VE Day 80th Anniversary tree on Centenary Green was planted not only to mark a historic milestone but to serve as a place of reflection and remembrance for the entire community.

“Its destruction is a deep disappointment, but we remain committed to ensuring that a replacement will be planted and the memory it represents will live on.”

Plans are already underway to replace the memorial tree, and further details will be shared in due course. Alfreton Town Council remains dedicated to honouring the significance of this anniversary and the values it stands for.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.