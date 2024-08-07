Antisocial behaviour incidents in Chesterfield neighbourhoods - with one area seeing 39 reports

Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:46 BST
Pictured below are the Chesterfield areas with the most reports for antisocial behaviour in June.

The data was taken from Derbyshire Police’s most up-to-date crime statistics for the town – available at police.co.uk

One of the neighbourhoods saw 39 reports to police over the one-month period.

Under the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act antisocial behaviour is defined as “acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons”.

Typical behaviours associated with the term include excessive or persistent noise, abusive or insulting behaviour, shouting, screaming, swearing or drunkenness, using violence or threatening to use violence, vandalism, graffiti or fly–tipping and using cars or motorbikes illegally.

The latest figures for the town

1. Antisocial behaviour incidents in Chesterfield

The latest figures for the town

Eight reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

Eight reports

Five reports

3. Staveley

Five reports

Twenty-eight reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

Twenty-eight reports

