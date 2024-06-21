Antisocial behaviour incidents in Chesterfield neighbourhoods - with one area seeing 31 reports

By Ben McVay
Published 21st Jun 2024, 10:38 BST
Pictured here are the Chesterfield areas with the most reports for antisocial behaviour in April.

The data was taken from Derbyshire Police’s most up-to-date crime statistics for the town – available at police.co.uk

One of the neighbourhoods included attracted 31 reports to police over the one-month period.

Under the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act antisocial behaviour is defined as “acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons”.

Typical behaviours associated with the term include excessive or persistent noise, abusive or insulting behaviour, shouting, screaming, swearing or drunkenness, using violence or threatening to use violence, vandalism, graffiti or fly–tipping and using cars or motorbikes illegally.

One area saw 31 reports

1. Antisocial behaviour incidents in Chesterfield neighbourhoods in April

One area saw 31 reportsPhoto: lev dolgachov

Photo Sales
12 reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

12 reportsPhoto: Google

Photo Sales
6 reports

3. Staveley

6 reportsPhoto: Google

Photo Sales
16 reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

16 reportsPhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page