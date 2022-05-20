Antisocial behaviour incidents in Chesterfield neighbourhoods over three months - one area saw 143 reports

The data was taken from Derbyshire Police’s most up-to-date crime statistics for the town – available at police.co.uk

One of the neighbourhoods included in attracted 143 reports to police over the three-month time period.

Under the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act antisocial behaviour is defined as “acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons”.

Typical behaviours associated with the term include excessive or persistent noise, abusive or insulting behaviour, shouting, screaming, swearing or drunkenness, using violence or threatening to use violence, vandalism, graffiti or fly–tipping and using cars or motorbikes illegally.

Undefined: readMore

1. Antisocial behaviour incidents in Chesterfield January to March Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

2. Dunston, Moor and St Helen's 143 reports Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Hollingwood, Inkersall and Duckmanton 133 reports Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Whittington and Barrow Hill 40 reports Photo: Google Photo Sales