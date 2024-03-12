Antisocial behaviour incidents in Chesterfield neighbourhoods - one area saw 26 reports

Pictured here are the Chesterfield areas with the most reports for antisocial behaviour in January.
By Ben McVay
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT

The data was taken from Derbyshire Police’s most up-to-date crime statistics for the town – available at police.co.uk

One of the neighbourhoods included attracted 26 reports to police over the one-month period.

Under the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act antisocial behaviour is defined as “acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons”.

Typical behaviours associated with the term include excessive or persistent noise, abusive or insulting behaviour, shouting, screaming, swearing or drunkenness, using violence or threatening to use violence, vandalism, graffiti or fly–tipping and using cars or motorbikes illegally.

1. Antisocial behaviour incidents in Chesterfield neighbourhoods in January

One area saw 26 reports

Nine reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill.

Nine reports

Four reports

3. Staveley

Four reports

Twenty-six reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

Twenty-six reports

