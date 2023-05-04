News you can trust since 1855
Antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield – the latest data for your neighbourhood

Pictured below are the latest statistics for antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield.

By Ben McVay
Published 4th May 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:12 BST

There were 209 incidents in March – with 49 in the hardest hit area. The figures are broken down by policing area and are available at police.uk

Antisocial behaviour can take many different forms, however it is defined under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act as “conduct that has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to any person”.

Examples include rowdy behaviour, street drinking, littering, animal noise and nuisance neighbours.

The latest data for your neighbourhood

1. Antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield

The latest data for your neighbourhood

16 reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

16 reports

Eight reports

3. Staveley

Eight reports

21 reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

21 reports

