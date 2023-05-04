Antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield – the latest data for your neighbourhood
Pictured below are the latest statistics for antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield.
There were 209 incidents in March – with 49 in the hardest hit area. The figures are broken down by policing area and are available at police.uk
Antisocial behaviour can take many different forms, however it is defined under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act as “conduct that has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to any person”.
Examples include rowdy behaviour, street drinking, littering, animal noise and nuisance neighbours.